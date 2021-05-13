Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $278,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

