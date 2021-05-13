Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,511,112 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,077,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,511,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.22% of Flex worth $294,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 93,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

