Vicus Capital Has $32.42 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares makes up about 3.9% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $32,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.79. 1,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,712. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,240 shares of company stock worth $3,795,308. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.