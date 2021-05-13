Vicus Capital Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

