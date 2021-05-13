Vicus Capital Sells 31,898 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,898 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

