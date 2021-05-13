Vicus Capital Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 410,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 212.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 386,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,346 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

