Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 178.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF remained flat at $$7.89 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,092,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $4,783,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

