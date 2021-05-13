Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 178.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.
Shares of NASDAQ VFF remained flat at $$7.89 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,092,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 4.02.
In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $4,783,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
