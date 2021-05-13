Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Up 6.1%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. 23,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,704,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $657.65 million, a PE ratio of -168.37 and a beta of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.
In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
