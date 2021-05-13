Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Up 6.1%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. 23,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,704,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $657.65 million, a PE ratio of -168.37 and a beta of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

