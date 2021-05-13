Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target Raised to C$31.50

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$31.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 228.81% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
VFF stock opened at C$9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$25.78. The company has a market cap of C$777.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.90.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
