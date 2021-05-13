Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target Raised to C$31.50

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$31.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 228.81% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

VFF stock opened at C$9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$25.78. The company has a market cap of C$777.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.90.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

