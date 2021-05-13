Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 34.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,758 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $188.61 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

