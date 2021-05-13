Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 31,900 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 46.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after buying an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,038,000 after buying an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,645,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

