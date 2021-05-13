Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTO traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

