Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

VVNT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 903,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

