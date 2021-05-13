Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Up 5.4%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 398,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

