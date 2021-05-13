VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $167.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.92. VolitionRx has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Aegis upped their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

Earnings History for VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Comments


