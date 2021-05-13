Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.86

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

VOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $862,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $5,256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $8,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

