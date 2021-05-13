Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 741,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 623,958 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,462,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

