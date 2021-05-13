W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $435.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.36.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $454.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.76. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $263.83 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.