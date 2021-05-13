Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.00

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Shares of Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.80), with a volume of 286341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.80 ($1.80).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £583.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit