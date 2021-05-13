Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.10 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.68). 77,348 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 43,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.80 ($0.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of £23.99 million and a PE ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.65.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

