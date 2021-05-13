Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $30.94 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $30.94 or 0.00062762 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waves has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $397.36 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00039730 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013481 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 105,090,418 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

