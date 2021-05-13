Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,709 SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GAL. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

GAL stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.