Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $124,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $68.68 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $104.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86.

