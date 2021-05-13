Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after acquiring an additional 381,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 194,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 105,104 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.29 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

