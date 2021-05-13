Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $124,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of WestRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

