Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $142,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after buying an additional 418,262 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,162,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,244,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $45.85 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15.

