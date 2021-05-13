WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.030-4.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,997. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

