Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKI. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NYSE:BKI opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Black Knight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

