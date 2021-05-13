WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

TSE:WELL traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -224.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.23. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.