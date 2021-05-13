Wells Fargo & Company Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $161.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $147.12 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,082.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

