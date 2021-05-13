Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.27.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,226. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after buying an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.