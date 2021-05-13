Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $71.04 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

