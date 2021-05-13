WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund Sells 7,852 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:WCC traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 472,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
