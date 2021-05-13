WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund Sells 7,852 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WCC traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 472,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.