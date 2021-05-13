WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.800-7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.78.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $4.85 on Thursday, reaching $106.96. 5,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.