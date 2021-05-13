WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.800-7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.78.
Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $4.85 on Thursday, reaching $106.96. 5,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.
In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.