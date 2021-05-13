WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $125.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

WCC stock opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

