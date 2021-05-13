Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of WTE opened at C$19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$13.12 and a 1 year high of C$21.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

