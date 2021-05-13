Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

