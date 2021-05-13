William Blair Begins Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $541.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,515.67 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $662.11 and a 200 day moving average of $542.07.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $18,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

