William Blair Comments on The Allstate Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Allstate in a report released on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. William Blair also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $136.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.