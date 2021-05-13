WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.64.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 172.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,024,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after purchasing an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

