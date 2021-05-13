Wingstop (WING) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) in the last few weeks:
- 5/13/2021 – Wingstop had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.
- 5/12/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/5/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 4/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 4/14/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/31/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
Wingstop stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.27. 18,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.74, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average is $137.86.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.
