Wingstop (WING) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – Wingstop had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

5/12/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $182.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/6/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $180.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00. They now have an "equal weight" rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company's operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas."

4/19/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/8/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $177.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Wingstop stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.27. 18,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.74, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average is $137.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

