Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $350.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $370.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.95.

WIX opened at $239.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $162.18 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

