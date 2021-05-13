Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,212. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

