Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.903 dividend. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

