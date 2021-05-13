Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

