Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.11.

WWD stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,326. Woodward has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $904,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,212 shares of company stock worth $11,768,732. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

