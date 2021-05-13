Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $29.89

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $30.56. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after buying an additional 921,328 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 149,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

