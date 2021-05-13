Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $29.89

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $30.56. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.