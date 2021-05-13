Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director John B. Blystone Sells 17,424 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,240,240.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

