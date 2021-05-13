W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director Acquires $54,000.00 in Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $515.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 3.16.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.