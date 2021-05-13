W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post $121.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.90 million and the lowest is $119.76 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $55.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $492.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.43 million to $496.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $487.16 million, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $502.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 34.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,453. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

